Ruth E. Walker
Ruth E. Walker

Bowie - Ruth Elizabeth Walker (75) departed this life on June 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1pm with at viewing two prior to service, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Bennie Smith Funeral Home Inc
30479 Prince William St
Princess Anne, MD 21853
