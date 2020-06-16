Ruth E. Walker
Bowie - Ruth Elizabeth Walker (75) departed this life on June 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1pm with at viewing two prior to service, at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.