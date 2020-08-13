Ruth Ellen Sterling
Ruth Ellen Sterling, 85, of Crisfield, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born on March 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Edward and Ruth Ellen Parks Walters. Her husband, Joseph C. Sterling, preceded her in death on July 25, 2010.
A graduate of Crisfield High School Class of 1953, she worked as a nurse in her earlier years and then worked as a Special Needs Aid at Marion Sarah Peyton School for 29 years.
She was a faithful member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, and because of her exceptional singing voice was able to join the senior choir at the young age of 11. Music was her love and her music ministry continued throughout her life as she grew to become the choir director at Immanuel for over 30 years. She was also active in the Ever Ready Sunday School class, Circle #5, and served on the Administrative Board.
Other community organizations she was active in were the Jr. Auxiliary Board of McCready Hospital and the Women's Civic Club where she was past president.
Along with her love of music, she loved traveling with her family. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful soprano singing voice and for her kind and gentle heart.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Ellen Sterling Draper and husband John Willis Draper, Jr. of Centreville and Laurie Jane Sterling of Crisfield; grandchildren, Ruth Ellen Draper, RDH of Centreville and John Willis "Jack" Draper, III, PhD and fiancé Rachel Nicole Wood of Ellicott City; her beloved pet Pomeranian, "Ava"; and many special nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Edward Walters and James Russell Walters.
Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel United Methodist Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 PM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Jim Riley, Jr. will officiate and interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to Immanuel United Methodist Church, Senior Choir Fund or Organ Fund to continue her ministry through music, 206 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com