|
|
Ruth Ford Eckstine
Frankford - Ruth Ford Eckstine, 84, of Frankford, Delaware went peacefully to her eternal home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Born in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ray Augustine Ford and Naomi Catherine Maugans Ford.
Ruth graduated from St. Mary's High School in Hagerstown, MD. She enjoyed working as administrative assistant for First Omni Bank where she retired after 17 years of employment. When at her home on the Chesapeake Bay, she delighted in the active wildlife, serene water, and beautiful sunsets that reflected all of the beauty in God's creations, though to Ruth, there were none more precious than her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She devoted her life to reading the true Word of God and opened each day with a prayer. Ruth was a founding member "Gold Member" of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and major contributor since November 1979 and through the remaining years of her life. She was also a contributor to Insight for Living and In-Touch. She was deeply based in Christian values and a firm believer and follower of Jesus Christ. Ruth was a gentle and loving wife, an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eckstine in 2012; 3 brothers, Ray, Henry, and Doug Ford, 3 sisters, Doris Candleana, Sara Jane Hose, and Beverly Martin.
She is survived by 4 children, Deborah Jenkins and her husband, Mike of Delmar, DE, David Eckstine of Roxanne, DE, Robert Eckstine, Jr. of Frankford, DE and Richard Eckstine and his wife Nipu of Wilmington, DE. 6 grandchildren, Denise Richardson (Jerry James), Katherine Krauss (CR), Amanda Lowe (Ryan), Kyle Jenkins, Aashka Shah and Priya Shah, 6 great grandchildren, Sophia, Alivia, Jullian, Avery, Gabriel, and Daniel; a sister-in-law, Pat Ford of Hagerstown, MD.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 610 Main Street, Sharptown, MD 21861. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Bennett will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Smithsburg, MD.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Asbury United Methodist Church, 610 Main Street, Sharptown, MD 21861 or to the Christian Shelter, Inc, 334 Barclay St, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home, Delmar, DE 19940. Please visit www.shortfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019