Ruth Gale (Collick) Carey
Ruth (Collick) Gale Carey

DELMAR - Ruth Mae Collick, daughter of the late George H. and Eliza E. Collick departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Delmar Villa in Delmar, Maryland. Ruth was born May 17th, 1928 in Girdletree, Maryland.

A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 P.M., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Mt. Calvary UM Church, 205 N. Division Street, Fruitland, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service.

Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
