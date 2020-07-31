Ruth (Collick) Gale Carey



DELMAR - Ruth Mae Collick, daughter of the late George H. and Eliza E. Collick departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Delmar Villa in Delmar, Maryland. Ruth was born May 17th, 1928 in Girdletree, Maryland.



A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 P.M., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Mt. Calvary UM Church, 205 N. Division Street, Fruitland, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service.



Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store