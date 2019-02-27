|
Ruth Helm
Lewes - Ruth M. Helm, age 90 of Lewes, DE, formerly of Newark, DE, died peacefully in her sleep on February 16, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Oradell, NJ, daughter of the late George and Mary Haering.
Mrs. Helm grew up in New Milford, NJ, attending school there and graduating from Hackensack (NJ) High School. She received a BS degree in Mathematics from Bethany College, Bethany WV and subsequently was employed in group pension plan development at the Equitable Life Assurance Society. In 1957 she married James Helm and the couple made their home near Cleveland, OH. Their only child was born while they were living there. In 1968 they returned to the east coast, moving to Newark, their home for the next 32 years.
Mrs. Helm was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, days on the beach, skiing (in earlier years), and traveling nationwide and overseas. She took civic responsibilities seriously. Over the years she served on various city and state committees, was a Board member and Chair of the Newark Housing Authority, and Secretary of the Civic League for New Castle County. She was a 50-plus year member of the League of Women Voters, having positions on the local League Boards in both Ohio and Newark, and on the Delaware State League Board, including a term as President of the State league. For many years, she was a regular at Legislative Hall representing the League. After moving to Lewes, she and her husband became active members of the Lightship Overfalls Foundation, where she served as recording secretary for five years. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and formerly of Newark United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Helm is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Thomas Diamond of Souderton, PA; her granddaughter, Kerri Diamond of Souderton, PA; her sister-in-law, Loretta Hall of Secane, PA; her cousins: Stanley and Loretta Haering of Punta Gorda, FL; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 West 4th Street, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Overfalls Foundation, P.O. Box 413, Lewes, DE 19958.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019