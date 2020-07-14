Ruth Jane Crockett Matthews
Pocomoke City - Ruth Jane Crockett Matthews passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her Pocomoke City home, with her family at her side. Born in Pocomoke City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Merwyn Crockett and the late Cecile Price Crockett.
She graduated from Pocomoke High School in 1940 and was a longtime member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She was a devoted homemaker who was never seen without one her hats. She loved to sew and doing crafts.
She is survived by two daughters; Sharon Lynn Worth (James) of Pocomoke City, MD and Crystal Dawn Matthews (Kevin Eppley) of Virginia Beach, VA; one grandson, James Darrell Worth of Gaston, SC; two granddaughters, Tracy Lynn Wright (Chris) of Wallops Island, VA, and Savannah Mae Eppley of Virginia Beach, VA; two great granddaughters, Laina Williams and Casey Lynn Wright; one great grandson, Collin James Wright; one sister Nadine Garrett and her devoted caregivers, Barbara Hickman, Ann Pruitt, Lisa Krebs, Lezah Lakin and Betty Hartman, who took very good care of Mom in her final months and for which we will always be grateful.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Rylan Matthews, four sisters and one brother.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Lance Ness will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Cemetery, 2240 Old Snow Hill Road, Pocomoke City MD 21851.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice P.O. Box 133, Salisbury, MD, 21803.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com
.