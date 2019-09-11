|
Ruth Lloyd Kenney
Salisbury - Ruth Lloyd Kenney, 92 of Salisbury, passed away Friday September 6th, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.
She was born near Mardela Springs on July 26, 1927 and lived there for many years before moving to Salisbury, MD. She was the daughter of the late Weymouth and Bessie Lloyd of Athol. In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Kenney, of more than 60 wonderful years, and her sister Elizabeth Lloyd Beavis of Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Darlene Fisher, granddaughter, Kristina Danielle Harris and husband Jimmie, great-grandchildren, Kelsi, Carter, Elli, & Jonah. She also leaves her feline companions Billie Bob & Lucy.
She leaves her special sister in law, Martha Kenney Robinson, her best friend, Fran Smith, special family friends, Terri & Bobby Brown, cousins Robert Majors and Shirley Robinson Moseley. Nieces Nancy, Marylou and Cindy all of Florida. She also leaves many extended nieces, nephews and cousins.
She loved to work outside in her flower beds until she was no longer able. To pass the time, she enjoyed jig saw puzzles, search a word books, Sudoku, and the adult coloring books. She was a member of the Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.
Mrs. Kenney graduated from Mardela High School in 1944. She worked for Marvel Package Co. in Hebron. She retired from Shore Paper Box of Mardela Springs, with over 25 years of service. She then became the director of the Wicomico County Humane Society for a short time.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 15th, from 1:30 to 2:30pm at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a graveside service to be held at 3 pm at the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, Md. Pastor Tom Bunting will officiate. In memory of Mrs. Kenney, contributions may be sent to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019