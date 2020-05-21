|
Ruth Lucille Fogel
Charlottesville, VA - Ruth Lucille Fogel, 94, of Charlottesville, and formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home in Charlottesville, VA. Born in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Warren Hastings and the late Marguerite Eleanor Hastings.
Professionally, Ruth retired from the Blood Bank of The Eastern Shore after 26 years. She was a member of A.A.R.P., Happy Timers and was a longtime member of St John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland. After her retirement she worked part time for 4 years doing post funeral follow up calls for a local Funeral Home.
Ruth is survived by two grandsons, Michael Baber, Matthew Baber; sister, Sylvia H. Shores, sister in law, Janet Kriebel Hesse, family members, David Jones, Danial Jones, Stephen Hesse, Erick Hesse and Carolyn Hesse. Ruth was preceded in death by Husband, Franklin "Jack" Haney Fogel, Father, Edgar Warren Hastings, Mother, Marguerite Eleanor Hastings, Daughter, Susan F. Baber, son in law, Dr. Thomas Baber.
A family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to: Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23235, or, heartlandhospicefund.org/donate/. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020