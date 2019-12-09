|
Ruth Murray
Berlin - E. Ruth Pruitt August Murray, age 88 of Berlin, Maryland passed away Sunday December 8th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Carlton E. Pruitt and Winifred Bodley, as well as her step mother Elsie Pruitt.
She was preceded in death by two husbands Jim August and Bill Murray as well as her 5 brothers, a sister and, a great grandson. She is survived by her children Gayle Ratajczyk (Steven) and Carla August of Virginia Beach, VA, and Chris August (Dawn) of Berlin, MD. Ruth also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Jenna Murdock (Kyle), Ross Ratajczyk (Christina), Ryan Ratajczyk (Lauren), Josh August and, Kyle August Oliver (Jake) and her 7 great grandchildren.
Ruth was a nurse for many years and worked for several local doctors before she retired. She enjoyed fishing, camping and, gardening. She cherished her time spent with her family and will be remembered by those whose lives she touched.
She was a member of the AMSA, Buckingham Presbyterian Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxilliary Unit 123, and a past member of the Berlin Fire Department Auxilliary.
A graveside service will be held at 2PM at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, December 13 with Pastor Glenn Zuber officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Coastal HospicePO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019