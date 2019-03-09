|
Ruth T. Smith
Millsboro - Ruth T. Smith, age 95, of Millsboro and formerly of Bishopville died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Atlantic Shores Nursing Home in Millsboro. She was born in Willards and was the daughter of the late George R. and Blanche (Kenney) Parsons.
Ruth was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Bishopville and was a member of the Laurel Senior Center.
She is survived by her children, Lois A. Rodney of Millsboro, David C. Tull of Bishopville and Sherry R. Twigg of Roxana; a step-daughter, Pamela Messick; a sister, Marie Simpkins of Salisbury; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Tull in 1976; her second husband, Walter Smith in 1994; two brothers, John and Oliver Parsons and a sister, Mildred Ball.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 10 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood and Mr. Bob Benson officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery in Bishopville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bishopville Cemetery, P.O. Box 62, Bishopville, MD 21813.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019