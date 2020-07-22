Ruth Virginia Beauchamp Bradford
Public Landing - Ruth Virginia Beauchamp Bradford, 99 of Public Landing, Snow Hill, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Harrison House of Snow Hill on Tuesday, July 21 2020, with her family holding her in their hearts and prayers.
Born December 8, 1920, in Cokesbury, near Pocomoke, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and May Cowger Beauchamp.
Ruth graduated from Washington High School in Princess Anne, MD in 1937. She married Harry C. Bradford, Jr., on January 15, 1941. They were married for 72 years at the time of his death in 2013.
During World War Il Ruth worked at the Army Ordnance Department in Philadelphia while Harry served in the Navy. She owned and operated Rudemar Beauty Salon in Snow Hill. She also worked at Harrison House as their beautician for almost 20 years, where she spent countless hours visiting residents, playing the organ and providing flower arrangements for the dining room tables. Ruth was a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Snow Hill and sang in the choir for many years. She also attended Spence Baptist Church.
She loved music and enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, flower arranging and visiting people in the nursing home. After retirement she spent winters in St. Cloud, Florida where she enjoyed singing in the Silver Clouds Chorus, playing cards, going to yard sales, and visiting in the nursing homes.
Ruth was a "people person" and it was said of her she knew someone everywhere she went. She had a servant's heart. Her faith and trust in the Lord guided her throughout her life. She loved her family and that is reflected in the love and admiration they had for her.
She is survived by her sons Richard H. Bradford (Diane) and Daniel H. Bradford (Pattie) of Snow Hill and her daughter Phyllis B. Dryden (Toby) of Pocomoke, MD, six grandchildren, Laurie Dryden Webb, (Brian), Katie Dryden Mason (Lee), Susan Dryden Smith, Dina Bradford Parrish (Tom), Julie Bradford Smith (Mike)Mark D. Bradford (Juli), sixteen great grandchildren, Harrison and Christian Webb, Carter, Blaine, Chloe and Connor Mason, Wilson and Freh Smith, Grace Leftwich, Bradley Parrish (Jessica), Nicholas Parrish (Madison), Derrick and Lauren Smith, Morgan, Maci, Evan Bradford and one great great grandson, Carter Parrish, her sisters-in-law, Jean H. Beauchamp and Ethel B. Beauchamp, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Lee Beauchamp, Ralph Beauchamp and Hazel B. Sampson, and her great granddaughter, Sophie Marie Smith.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in the Whatcoat Cemetery, Snow Hill, MD. Rev. Rev Mary Haggard and Rev. Ken Elligson will be the officiants.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Whatcoat Methodist Church, c/o Pam McCabe, 102 Federal St, Snow Hill, MD, 21863.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com
