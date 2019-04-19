Ryan Michael Schaffner



Salisbury - Ryan Michael Schaffner, 35, of Salisbury, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



He was born in Salisbury to Michael Joseph Schaffner of Pittsville, Maryland and the late Janice Lynn Hoffman Schaffner. Ryan is survived by his father, his sister, Erica White of Bethesda, Maryland and brother, Spencer Schaffner of Pittsville, Maryland.



Ryan earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Salisbury University and graduated from Parkside High School. He had a successful career as an Industrial Hygienist for Haun Environmental Consulting.



Ryan, also referred to as "Cappy", "Chappy" or "Schaff" by friends, was known for his warm, caring and infectious personality and for bringing a spark of positive vibe and energy wherever he went. He had constant optimism and was always smiling. His zest for living life to the fullest was contagious to many and is the ultimate legacy he leaves behind.



He was an avid outdoorsman from a young age. He loved to fish, ride dirt bikes, jet ski and traveled throughout the world to indulge in what he loved the most, surfing.



Family and friends of Ryan are arranging a "Paddle Out Memorial for Ryan Schaffner" on 70th St. in Ocean City, Maryland later this spring to honor and remember him. This service will commemorate "Cappy" the way he would have wanted. Plans for the Paddle Out Memorial will be posted on Ryan's Facebook page.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary