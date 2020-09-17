Sadie Geraldine "Jerry" Wheatley Staton
Salisbury - Sadie Geraldine "Jerry" Wheatley Staton passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in Salisbury.
Born on June 13, 1929 on Deal Island, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Lola Wheatley.
"Jerry" as she was affectionately called was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she faithfully attended for over 40 years.
A natural born caregiver, Jerry spent her career at PGH beginning as a registered nurse and retiring as Asst. Director Of Nursing in 1984.
She is survived by her son, James Keith Staton of Salisbury. She was "grandma" to Crystal, Heather, and Brooke whom she loved very much. She is also survived by her sister Delores "Jo" Washburn of Glen Allen, Va., her "sister" in law, Carolyn Wheatley, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband who was the love of her life, James A. Staton, her brothers Donald and Preston Wheatley, her brother and sister in law Avery & Naomi Staton, brother in law William Washburn, and special nephew Art Washburn.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Visiting Angels and Coastal Hospice for their kindness and care.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3 pm. at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with the Rev. Dale Vroman, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Church, c/o Jeffrey Webster, PO Box Deal Island, MD 21821, Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St, Salisbury MD 21801, or Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home at 501 Snow Hill Rd in Salisbury. Visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.