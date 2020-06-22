Sallie Kathryn English
Sallie Kathryn English

SALISBURY - Sallie Kathryn English, 103, of Salisbury died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Wilmington DE, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Griffin Jones and Luna Wright Jones.

Kathryn was raised in the Hebron - Mardela MD area. Her vivid stories and memories of life on the farm with friends and family were a fascinating journey to the listener. She remained self sufficient and sharp as a tack throughout her life residing in the home that her father built.

She was married to James Hilton English Jr. the love of her life for 67 years until his passing in 2006. They traveled widely and often wintered in Marathon, FL with family and summered in Ocean City, MD.

She was deeply religious and a longtime member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. As a homemaker she raised four boys allowing Jim to run the English Family Restaurants and catering operations. She often helped out with the catering events that took place in points all over the Eastern Shore. She enjoyed being a past member of the Town and Country Garden Club and Altar Guild at Bethesda. She was an avid reader of 3 to 4 books a week.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Kathryn was also preceded in death by her son Kent Jack English, his wife Robin Nisbet English, and her brothers William S. Jones, and Eugene Jones.

She is survived by her brother Robert L. Jones (Vera), sister in law Elsie Jones, sons James H. English III (Pat), Phillip Theodore English (Teresa), and Christopher Wesley English (Helene) all of Salisbury MD. Grandchildren James H. English IV (Dana), Lauren Malone (Rick), Meg Williams (Dave), Rebecca English, Rachel English, Jesse English (Sarah), Grayson English (Jessica), Kimberly Nisbet and great grandchildren Olivia English, Madeline English, Jamie English, Anna Williams, Mason Williams, Sarah Williams, and Georgia English.

A private graveside service officiated by Dr. Daniel Rich was held for immediate family June 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathryn's memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kathryn's memory to Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
