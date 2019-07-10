|
Sally D. Greene
Fruitland - Sally, 94, of Fruitland, passed at Anchorage Healthcare Center on July 4, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1925 in Willards, MD. Sally is survived by her grandson, Richard J. (Kimberly) Greene, and great-grandchildren, Danielle and Nate. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Greene Sr., and son, John "Jack" Greene Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019