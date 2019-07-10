Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally D. Greene


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally D. Greene Obituary
Sally D. Greene

Fruitland - Sally, 94, of Fruitland, passed at Anchorage Healthcare Center on July 4, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1925 in Willards, MD. Sally is survived by her grandson, Richard J. (Kimberly) Greene, and great-grandchildren, Danielle and Nate. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Greene Sr., and son, John "Jack" Greene Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now