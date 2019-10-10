|
|
Sally Taylor
Chincoteague Island, VA - Sarah Ann "Sally" Taylor, 72, of Chincoteague Island, Va passed away suddenly on October 2, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, MD.
She was born on Chincoteague Island, VA on January 13, 1947 to the late James and Mary (Doughty) Berry.
She was a member of Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and the Parish Council. Sally was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend but her greatest joy was watching and supporting her grandkids in any activity. Family was everything to her. She enjoyed riding her bike and walking around town and chatting with everyone. She was a waitress for many years at the Village and Bill's Restaurant and most recently a housekeeper for the Refuge Inn. Sally was well known for her laughter and quick wit. She made a profound impact on everyone she meet. Sally was truly one of a kind, so caring and full of life.
Sally is survived by her two Sons, Robert Tyrone Taylor, Jr. of Capron, VA, Thomas William Taylor of Chincoteague Island, VA; Daughter, Cathy Jo Mason and her husband Duffy of Assawoman, VA; two grandsons, Christopher Taylor and his wife Ashley of San Diego, CA, Evan Taylor Mason of Assawoman, VA; Granddaughter, Olivia Brooke Mason of Assawoman, VA; Great-grandson, Jameson Taylor of San Diego, CA; great-granddaughter, Zoe Hohn of San Diego, Ca; Four Brothers, James W. Berry Jr. and his wife Annie of Knoxville, TN, John Berry and his wife Ann of Assawoman, VA, Michael Berry of Chincoteague Island, VA, Danny Berry and his wife Mary of Horntown, VA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Tyrone Taylor, Sr., and son, Timothy Wayne Taylor.
A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 1:00 pm at the Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Father Michael Imperial, officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Daisey Cemetery Church Street Chincoteague Island, VA.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to the Catholic Relief Services 6319 Mumford Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 10, 2019