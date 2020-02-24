Services
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Samuel B. Culver

Samuel B. Culver Obituary
Samuel B. Culver

Marion Station - Samuel B. Culver, 77, of Marion Station, MD, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Laurel, DE October 8, 1942, he was a son of the late Elwood A. Culver and Hazel M. Bailey Hydock.

He was a retired correctional officer for the DE State Department of Corrections and was owner of a gun shop.

A "Jack of all Trades", he enjoyed carpentry, traveling, hunting, fishing, boating, and collecting guns.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beatrice Hazel Spady Culver of Marion Station; two sons, Samuel Jay Culver and wife Jeanette of Coram, MT and Edward Jake Culver and wife Sheila of Bridgeville, DE; four step-children, Jackie Foskey and husband Clinton of Salisbury, Mickey Moore, Jr. and wife Sandra and Brian Moore and his significant other Donna Timmons, all of Marion Station, and Louis Moore and wife Nancy of Delmar, DE; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Helen May Culver, on May 17, 1998; and his sister, Shirley Culver Nibblett on September 3, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to at stjudes.org

Urn interment will be held at a later date at Bloomery Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
