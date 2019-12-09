|
Samuel Cottman, Sr.
Princess Anne - Samuel passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6-8 P.M. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Princess Anne, MD. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with visitation two hours prior to the service at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center 901 W. Isabella Street, Salisbury MD 21801. To offer condolence visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019