Samuel Graham
Salisbury - Samuel Carl Graham, 77, of Salisbury passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born July 28, 1943 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Sarah Emily Smith Graham-West and Winfield Francis Graham.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Groves and her husband, Steve of Salisbury; granddaughter, Emily Groves; stepdaughter, Kim Lewis and husband David of Laurel, DE; grandsons, Joseph and Isaac Lewis; several cousins and many friends, former employees and co-workers. Sam was born and raised in Salisbury, graduating from WiHi in 1961; he then went on to attend Salisbury State College, becoming one of the first five business students to attend. He later attended and graduated from University of Maryland College Park, with a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture and Agricultural Processing. He worked for Green Giant as a supervisor, processing and canning vegetables. He also worked for both Tingle Nursery and Chesapeake Nursery. After leaving Chesapeake Nursery, he started his own Nursery and Landscaping business, Riverside Nursery, operating it for nearly 30 years. Many people knew Sam from the business, and he was known for being a fair and ethical businessman. He was also a fixture at the Laurel Flea Market, selling plants and other sundries there. Sam knew how to tell a story, and would often sit and tell about his time at college, and some of the people he knew. He would also tell stories about how people would think he was related to the late sheriff, Sam Graham. He said he got out of a couple of tickets that way, though he always told people he was not related. In his retirement, he continued to be a doting father and grandfather, and enjoyed the times spent as "Popeye" to his youngest granddaughter. He enjoyed his Friday morning breakfasts at Dayton's, which had just resumed. He was a devoted member of Rock Christian Fellowship. He also enjoyed going to church, and loved listening to the lady who sat near him, saying her voice brought tears to his eyes.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bounds Funeral Home, 705 E. Main Street, Salisbury, MD in compliance with current COVID restrictions. Officiating will be Philip Brown and Jim Hitch. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Family requests donations be made in Sam's honor to Rock Christian Fellowship, 4218 Union Church Road, Salisbury, MD 21804, American Heart Association
, and/or The Assistance Fund (tafcares.org
).