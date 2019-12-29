|
|
Samuel Jenkins
Salisbury - Samuel "Sam" James Jenkins, 77, of Salisbury, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Raymond H. Jenkins and Lula E. Jenkins.
In "Sam's" early years, he worked as a plastering contractor for his father's business in Ocean City. From there, he became a stationary engineer at Tri-State Engineering. In his later years, he worked at Phillips Men's Shop in Salisbury. He coached the Salvation Army Little League Baseball teams and church softball teams for many years. He enjoyed watching baseball as well. Dogs, horses, watching Westerns and playing pool were some of his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn; a daughter, Amanda (Brian Alexander); two sister-in-law's, several nieces, several nephews, two god sons Christopher Derby and Zachary Mikolajczyk, and his loving dog companions, "Connor" and "Rex", and a grand-dog, "Aiden".
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. David Michaud.
Contributions in "Sam's" honor may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019