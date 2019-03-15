|
Samuel M. Cogswell
Berlin - Samuel M. Cogswell, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday March 4, 2019, at Berlin Nursing Home.
He was the son of Ned and Agnes Cogswell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister Liz.
Sam is survived by his son Sam Cogswell, two brothers, Ted Cogswell and JT Cogswell.
Sam Cogswell worked for many years at Trimper Amusements in Ocean City. His last wish was that his body would be donated to science. Notes of condolence may be sent to: [email protected] cast.net.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019