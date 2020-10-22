Samuel M. Marshall



Murfreesboro, TN - Samuel M. Marshall, 55 of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of Princess Anne, MD passed away at his home on October 20, 2020 after a long and hard fought battle against Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. Sammy was born on May 9, 1965 to the late John Rambo and Myrtle Daniels Marshall.



He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lauri Bedsworth Marshall, their children, Michael Edward Marshall (Mary), Katlyn Marshall Jones (John), and his Mother in Law who was like a Mother to him, Janet T. Bedsworth, all of whom reside in Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Edith (Tom), of Chincoteague, VA, brother Phillip of Wenona, MD, Brother in Law, T. Edward Bedsworth III (Kathy) of Princess Anne, Sister in Law Vicki B. Miller (Kevin) of Westover, and 3 nieces, 2 nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ella Daniels, paternal grandparents, Sam and Reba Marshall, his Father in Law, Thomas Edward Bedsworth Jr, several aunts and uncles, and his most precious granddaughter, Maisyn Pearl Jones.



He was a member of Antioch Church in Princess Anne where he was a member of the choir for many years and also was a past representative of the PPR committee.



Sammy was a 1983 graduate of Washington High School where he was a member of their award winning marching band. During his senior year of high school he also marched with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Soul Explosion under the direction of Dr. Martin. His musical talent didn't end with instrumental, he also sang with the concert and show choirs at WHS and was selected for the Maryland All State Choir in 1982.



After graduation he went to work for the Somerset County Sanitary District where he became a licensed Water and Wastewater Operator. He also worked in the same capacity for Maryland Environmental Service and the City of Crisfield. He ultimately returned to the Somerset County Sanitary District where he retired in February of 1997 after being diagnosed with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, also known as DM1.



He spent his forced retirement devoted to his wife and children, the youth of Princess Anne and the Sons of The American Legion.



He was past Commander of The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 94 in Princess Anne, a past Commander of the South Eastern Shore District of the Sons of the American Legion, and a past President of the Princess Anne Little League. He coached TBall, Minor League, Major League, and Senior League baseball over a span of more than 10 years. He coached both indoor and outdoor soccer through the Somerset County Recreation and Parks for over a decade. He was the JV Baseball and Varsity Soccer Coach at Washington High School for several years. He became a Certified Little League Umpire by completing the appropriate training in Williamsport, PA and then went on to become certified for High School and College Baseball. As his health continued to decline, he ultimately chose to step away from those activities.



A private celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smith Family Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN.









