Samuel R. Chaffey Jr.
Salisbury - Samuel Reed Chaffey, Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of eighty-six. He was the son of Samuel Reed Chaffey, Sr. and Mable Mcgee Chaffey. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joann Patchett Chaffey and two sisters, Jeanne Pusey and Ruth Freeman. He is survived by another sister, Phyllis Taylor; a son, Samuel' R. Chaffey, III; two daughters and sons-in-law; Karen and David Milligan, Brenda and Norris Howard, Jr.; grandchildren Elizabeth Chaffey, Nicole Chaffey, Brandon Milligan, Hunter Milligan and Caitlyn Crowley, as well as several great grand-children and his beloved dog, Major.
Sam was a graduate of Washington High School and served in the United States Air Force. He went on to have a long career with the Maryland State Police and retired after 26 years as Lieutenant from the Salisbury Barrack. Upon retirement, Sam owned and operated Shore Investigations for many years. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Salisbury, Maryland.
Sam's family plans to hold a family visitation at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, Maryland from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with the service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support the Maryland Eastern Shore Troopers Fund, payable to Marvin Henry, 14025 Sandy Ridge Court, Eden, MD 21822 and noted in memory of Sam Chaffey Jr.
