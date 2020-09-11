1/
Samuel S. Rehm
Samuel S. Rehm

Laurel, DE - Samuel S. Rehm, 86, of Laurel, DE passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Tidal Health in Salisbury. Born August 7, 1934 in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Thelma Rehm.

Sam was an accomplished craftsman and enjoyed building and woodworking. A building contractor by trade he owned and operated his own business, Sam Rehm Contractor. He was a United States Navy Veteran, an avid fisherman and hunter, and was most proud to be a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane May Rehm; two sons, Samuel R. Rehm and his wife Melissa and Daniel M. Rehm and his wife Beverly; six grandchildren, Beth Smullen, Kimberly Schwab, Katie Randrup, Sarah Proffit, Andy Randrup, Danielle Rehm; and ten great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main St in Salisbury in compliance with current COVID restrictions. Friends may visit the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
