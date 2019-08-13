|
Samuel Wayne Lemon
Salisbury - Samuel Wayne Lemon, 67, of Salisbury, passed away August 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 22, 1952, he was the son of George Jr. and Lola Mae Lemon.
Sam enjoyed spending time with his family and had a huge interest in all sorts of cars, automobiles, and buses. He liked riding in and looking at them. He always liked to hug and be loved by those around him.
Sam is survived by siblings Joanne Collins and her husband Vernon, Alan Lemon and his wife Joyce, Eddie Lemon and companion Kim, Nancy Vollmer and her husband Mike, Debbie Cossell and her companion Matthew Miller; an aunt, Irene Brumbley; many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family would like to thank Sam's special caretakers who cared and loved him.
He was preceded in death by parents George Washington Lemon, Jr. and Lola Mae Lemon (Johnson); nephew Jeffrey Lemon. The service will be officiated by Rev. Tom Brumbley.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 13, 2019