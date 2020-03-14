|
|
SANDRA CHANDLER
HEBRON - Sandra S. Chandler, age 72, of Hebron, MD passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at PRMC surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Roland and Edith Vickers of Whaleysville, MD. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Chandler in 1993, a beautiful baby girl 3 brothers, Vincent Vickers, Roland J. Vickers Jr, and Glen Alan Vickers and a sister, Nellie Ann Godfrey.
Sandra was an accountant for Reiner Management.
She is survived her son, David Chandler of Hebron, 2 grandchildren, Christian Chandler and Ciara Chandler, 2 brothers, Howard Thomas Vickers of Salisbury and Vernon Lee Vickers (Vickie) of Belle Glade, Florida.
Funeral Services will be on Sunday, March 15th at 2 PM at Whaleysville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppard's Crossing Rd, Whaleysville, MD, where friends may call from 1 to 2. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020