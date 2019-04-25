Sandra Diane Kutsch Smith



West Ocean City - Sandra Diane Kutsch "Sandy" Smith, 72, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her West Ocean City home. Born on August 14, 1946 in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Naomi E. Bieler Kutsch.



Sandy graduated from Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing in Alexandria, VA before starting her career in nursing. Several years later, she graduated from St. Joseph's College in Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She retired as the Administrator at Deer's Head Center in Salisbury with 11 years of service. Sandy also served as the Director of the local Red Cross chapter and held memberships in the Emergency Room Nurses Association, Deer's Head Foundation, Salisbury Rotary Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Terrapin Club and the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Support Group. She was an avid reader who loved to travel, but especially enjoyed being with and spoiling her grandchildren.



Sandy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Lee Smith; one son, Daniel V Smith and his wife Liz of Glen Burnie, MD; one daughter, Amy K Smith and her husband Mark Scott of West Ocean City, MD; three grandchildren, Weston, Trevor and Naomi Smith; one brother, Gary V. Kutsch and his wife Susie of Dover, DE; one sister, Louise A Pugliese and her husband John of Fernadina Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Buddy Murray will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteers of Deer's Head, 351 Deer's Head Hospital Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteers of Deer's Head, 351 Deer's Head Hospital Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.