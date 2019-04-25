Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Diane Kutsch Smith


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Diane Kutsch Smith Obituary
Sandra Diane Kutsch Smith

West Ocean City - Sandra Diane Kutsch "Sandy" Smith, 72, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her West Ocean City home. Born on August 14, 1946 in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Naomi E. Bieler Kutsch.

Sandy graduated from Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing in Alexandria, VA before starting her career in nursing. Several years later, she graduated from St. Joseph's College in Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She retired as the Administrator at Deer's Head Center in Salisbury with 11 years of service. Sandy also served as the Director of the local Red Cross chapter and held memberships in the Emergency Room Nurses Association, Deer's Head Foundation, Salisbury Rotary Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Terrapin Club and the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Support Group. She was an avid reader who loved to travel, but especially enjoyed being with and spoiling her grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Lee Smith; one son, Daniel V Smith and his wife Liz of Glen Burnie, MD; one daughter, Amy K Smith and her husband Mark Scott of West Ocean City, MD; three grandchildren, Weston, Trevor and Naomi Smith; one brother, Gary V. Kutsch and his wife Susie of Dover, DE; one sister, Louise A Pugliese and her husband John of Fernadina Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Buddy Murray will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Volunteers of Deer's Head, 351 Deer's Head Hospital Road, Salisbury, MD 21801 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now