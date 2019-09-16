|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Gunter
Pocomoke City, MD - Sandra "Sandy" Elizabeth Gunter, 79, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born on November 12, 1939 in Barberton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ella Easterday Lutz.
She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1957. After raising her six children, she ultimately found her later calling as the bar manager at the Rocket Club at NASA Wallops Island, where she served for over 40 years .She will also be remembered for her famous cheesecakes and other special desserts that she baked for the "Crush N' Crab" restaurant in Berlin, MD.
Sandy is survived by two sons, Tony (Cheryl) Cookro of Cabot, AR, John (Valerie) Cookro of Ocean Pines, MD; four daughters, Sheila Elliott of Saint Simons Island, GA, Andrea (Doug) Massey of Montgomery Village, MD, Monica (Kim) Berry of Salisbury, MD, and Carla (Glen) Rantz of Stockton, MD; one sister, Roberta (Russell) Hercules of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gunter in April of 1991 and a sister, Gertrude Griggy.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City, MD. Pastor Bob Blevins will officiate. Following cremation, her urn will be placed, privately, beside her husband in the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate. Make checks payable to: St. Jude.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019