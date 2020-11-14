Mr. Hastings I'm so sorry for ur lost. Mrs Hastings was the most respectful woman I know and is great friend to me I enjoy spending time with her everyday I came to work. She talk bout you a lot and didnt want anything more in the world but to be home with you . I will miss her a-lot and always will . Ps you can always have a cup coffee whenever I see u Mr. Hastings. Love Debrina

Debrina Wilson

Friend