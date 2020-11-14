Sandra Hastings
Salisbury - Sandra Lee Hastings, age 74 passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Manokin Manor Nursing Home in Princess Anne, MD. Born in Crisfield, MD she was the daughter of the late Betty Bozman Hasting. She worked as a hairdresser and had been a manager at the Brown Derby Association. She enjoyed craft making, camping and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Wayne Hastings Sr., daughter Michelle Lynn Hastings, grandchildren Amanda and Kristin, great grandchildren Zach, Ben and Matthew. She is also survived by a brother John Drummond, sisters Deanna Mayne and Tammy Heaveridge with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com
.
Masks and social distancing are required.