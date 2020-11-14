1/1
Sandra Hastings
1946 - 2020
Salisbury - Sandra Lee Hastings, age 74 passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 at Manokin Manor Nursing Home in Princess Anne, MD. Born in Crisfield, MD she was the daughter of the late Betty Bozman Hasting. She worked as a hairdresser and had been a manager at the Brown Derby Association. She enjoyed craft making, camping and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Wayne Hastings Sr., daughter Michelle Lynn Hastings, grandchildren Amanda and Kristin, great grandchildren Zach, Ben and Matthew. She is also survived by a brother John Drummond, sisters Deanna Mayne and Tammy Heaveridge with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Libertytown.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Masks and social distancing are required.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
NOV
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
November 15, 2020
Mr. Hastings I'm so sorry for ur lost. Mrs Hastings was the most respectful woman I know and is great friend to me I enjoy spending time with her everyday I came to work. She talk bout you a lot and didnt want anything more in the world but to be home with you . I will miss her a-lot and always will . Ps you can always have a cup coffee whenever I see u Mr. Hastings. Love Debrina
Debrina Wilson
Friend
