Sandra L. Bowden
Selbyville - Sandra L. Bowden, 75, of Selbyville, Delaware passed away on March 20, 2019 in her home with her family by her side.
She was born to Wilbert and Pearl Chandler (Wells), June 4, 1943 in Selbyville. She graduated from Selbyville High School in 1962. Sandra married Arthur G. Bowden, Sr. on October 19, 1962. She worked for the town of Ocean City, Maryland in the Finance Department for 28 years, retiring in 2009 and previously worked at the National Cash Register Company in Millsboro, Delaware.
Sandy is survived by her son, Arthur G. Bowden, Jr. and his wife Jaynie and her only grandson Darren R. Bowden. She is also survived by her brothers, William Chandler and Gerald Chandler and her sisters, Louise Farley and Diane Holston and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, her father, Wilbert, mother, Pearl, brothers, Wilbert (Dickie) Chandler and Ronald Chandler, sisters, Christine Hudson and Odette Tingle.
Sandy loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She loved her church and church family, the River, A Wesleyan church, where she served as the church treasurer for 21 years.
A Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at The River, A Wesleyan Church, 35175 Roxana Road, Frankford, Delaware 19945. A visitation will be held one hour before the service. Rev. Michael Ennis and Rev. Clifton Toomey will officiate. Interment will be at Roxana Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The River, A Wesleyan Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019