Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Sandra Davis
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Sandra L. Davis


Sandra L. Davis Obituary
Sandra L. Davis

Willards - Sandra Lee Davis, age 65, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in El Paso TX, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. Davis, Jr. and Nellie Taylor Davis. She is survived by her sister, Janet Lynne Jenner and her husband Christopher of Pittsville, and beloved companion, Tony Jones of Willards. She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Griffin in 2003

Sandra had been employed by Showell Farms and Perdue Farms in the hatchery department. She enjoyed reading novels, and her pet cats, and spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will follow in Pittsville Cemetery. A donation in her memory may be made to: Worchester Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019
