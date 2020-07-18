Sandra Lankford
Salisbury - Sandra Lankford of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 72
She was born on February 10, 1948 in Salisbury, Maryland the daughter of the late Reginald James Adams and Margaret Ennis Adams.
Sandra grew up in Salisbury and Pocomoke. Later she married John Lankford and they made their home in Salisbury. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2001.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for the Holly Center for 35 years until her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. coin collecting and her grand daughter Brittney.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Riggin and his wife Carmen of Homestead, FL, William Taylor and his wife Corena of Suffolk, VA, two step daughters, Jeannie Tocyloski and her husband Michael and Jackie Merritt all of Berlin, MD, one granddaughter, Brittney Riggin, and three siblings: Clark Adams and his wife Janice and Sharon Williams and her husband Paul, Jr., all of Pocomoke, and Pat Gatwalt of Gettysburg, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Burial will follow at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00.
