|
|
Sandra Lynn Sullivan
Salisbury - Sandra Lynn Sullivan, 69, of Salisbury MD, died peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on August 10, 1950 in Centreville MD, she was a daughter of the late William H. Dean and Naomi E. Dean.
Sandy is survived by her son Dean Sullivan of Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Rachel Sullivan; her sister, Janet Dean of Centreville, two nieces, Brittany and Caitlin, and many friends.
Sandy was a homemaker and dedicated wife to her late husband John. Her son, Dean, was her pride and joy. She worked for the Chamber of Commerce for about 15 years. She was a follower of JMB Athletics and attended many basketball games when her son Dean was the coach, but she also enjoyed other sports. Sandy loved shopping and was known for her unique style.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made James M. Bennett High School, care of the athletics department, 300 E. College Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019