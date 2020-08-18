Sandra Millenburg
Hebron - Sandra L. Millenburg, 80, of Hebron, passed on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born on December 31, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard Bayley and the late Bessie Bell Gue.
Sandra loved to travel and over the years, her and husband, John, have traveled to 26 states. She was an avid animal lover and had a passion for rescuing cats. Professionally, Sandra served as a Printing Coordinator for many years with Maryland Cup Corporation. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
Sandra is survived by several nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Sandra was preceded by her father, Howard Bayley, mother, Bessie Bell Gue, and son, Clark K. Lowe.
Due to COVD-19, services will be limited to family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alley Cat Allies at alleycat.org
or the Wicomico County Humane Society.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com
.