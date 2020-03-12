Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
6413 Hobbs Rd
Salisbury, MD
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
6413 Hobbs Rd
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
6413 Hobbs Rd
Salisbury, MD
Burial
Following Services
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
1953 - 2020
Salisbury - Sandra G. Perdue, 66 of Salisbury, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born December 20, 1953 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Helen Lewis.

Sandy spent her free time on Bark & Baa Farm in Salisbury, tending to all her animals. She was also a long-time member of Salisbury Baptist Temple, where she previously taught Sunday school, was a bus worker and a deacon's wife.

Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, M. Wilson Perdue, Jr., her parents, and two unborn children.

Sandy is survived by her four children, M. Wilson Perdue, III and his wife Jennifer of Snow Hill, Mark Perdue and his wife Shannon of Parsonsburg, Maegan Perdue of Salisbury and Joseph Perdue and his wife Kristen of Willards; eight grandchildren, Douglas, Ryan, Autumn, Taylor, Emily, Morgan, Wilson, IV, and Joseph, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Azalia, Tucker, and Leilani; brother Thomas Lewis and his wife Beth.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00am at Salisbury Baptist Temple, 6413 Hobbs Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitations will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00pm and one hour prior to the service from 10:00am until 11:00am at the church. Burial will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's honor may be made to Salisbury Baptist Temple - Missions Fund. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
