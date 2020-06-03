Sandra "Sandi" T Benton
Princess Anne - Sandra "Sandi" T. Benton, 68, of here passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Salisbury, MD on November 16, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Louise (Owens) Tindall.
After graduating from Wi-Hi in 1969, she received her Cosmetology license from the Delmarva Beauty Academy. Sandi had her salon in Princess Anne for 39 years and worked for many years for Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Salisbury, MD and a member of the Eagles Aerie's #4503.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Marc) DeFelice of Gumboro, DE, and Cliff Jones (Jessica Bishop) of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Lauren Abbott, Bryce DeFelice, Hannah DeFelice, and Jayce Jones, brothers Tommy Tindall and Eddie Tindall, both of Salisbury, MD as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.