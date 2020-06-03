Sandra T. "Sandi" Benton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandi" T Benton

Princess Anne - Sandra "Sandi" T. Benton, 68, of here passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.

Born in Salisbury, MD on November 16, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Harry T. and Louise (Owens) Tindall.

After graduating from Wi-Hi in 1969, she received her Cosmetology license from the Delmarva Beauty Academy. Sandi had her salon in Princess Anne for 39 years and worked for many years for Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Salisbury, MD and a member of the Eagles Aerie's #4503.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Marc) DeFelice of Gumboro, DE, and Cliff Jones (Jessica Bishop) of Princess Anne, MD, grandchildren Lauren Abbott, Bryce DeFelice, Hannah DeFelice, and Jayce Jones, brothers Tommy Tindall and Eddie Tindall, both of Salisbury, MD as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the current restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved