Sara Belle Jefferson Larmore
SALISBURY - Sara Belle Jefferson Larmore, age 77 of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Milton, Delaware on November 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Jefferson and Dorothy Eleanor Williams Jefferson.
Graduating from Milton High School in Milton, Delaware in June 1960, she entered Salisbury State College, now Salisbury University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She continued her post graduate work toward her Master's degree at the University of Maryland and the University of Delaware. Following her graduation she was employed by the Wicomico County Board of Education as a third grade teacher at Northwestern Elementary School in Mardela, Maryland. She truly loved teaching and cherished her many fond memories in the classroom and the wonderful relationships she built with her students, their parents and the community of Mardela. She taught in Mardela for seven years until the "joy of her life", her son David, was born. David was born with Spina Bifida which resulted in multiple congenital birth defects. Knowing the challenges David would face, Sara Belle took an extended leave of absence to care for and nurture him. Due to David's growing needs, she never returned to teaching but decided to let David teach her the fundamental skills of coping with life. It was said many times, "When David was born, Sara Belle, the mother, was born". With the support and love of her husband, she spent her life loving, nurturing and guiding David into a caring, compassionate and responsible individual with strong faith and love for his Lord and others.
As David grew and entered school, Sara Belle decided to launch into a new career. She became a successful Faye Swafford sales representative receiving numerous awards for selling custom designed pocketbooks and accessories at home parties. She later joined the sales staff of the Salisbury Gospel Shop where she worked with and met many wonderful, caring people.
Sara Belle was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury from the time she entered college until 2005, when she joined Trinity United Methodist Church with her husband. Over the years, she thoroughly enjoyed entertaining guests in her home and took great effort in making her home a cozy, warm, and inviting refuge for her family and friends. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, reading, numerous crafts, and "decorating on a shoestring".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David; her sister, Eleanor Hoekstra; a brother, Truitt Jefferson; a sister-in-law, Faye Littleton; and brothers-in-law, Lee Littleton and Robert Hoekstra. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Sheldon; a sister-in-law, Virginia Jefferson; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Her Life service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Family Life Center on Mt. Hermon Rd. in Salisbury with Rev. Dale Vroman and Rev. Dean DeFino officiating. Unfortunately due to the Coronavirus, this will be a drive in service. You may remain in your vehicle and listen to 96.9 FM or bring a chair and sit by your vehicle.
There will be a visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the David Larmore Memorial Fund, Community Foundation, 1324 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury, Maryland 21804 and / or to a charity of the donor's choice that hopefully benefits children with disabilities.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.