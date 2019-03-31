Sara Ellen Stilwell



Salisbury - Sara Ellen Stilwell, 47, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Salisbury, MD. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Michael W. Stilwell & his first wife, the late Honorable Janet Thomson Stilwell and stepdaughter of his current wife, Patricia Stilwell of Joppa, MD.



She received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from U.M.B.C. in 1996 and an Associates Degree in Chemical Dependency Counselling from Dundalk Community College in 1993. She was working in Customer Service for Credit Plus for the past 7 years. She had previously worked for Delmarva Power for 9 years. She enjoyed running in 5k and half marathon races, exercising at Planet Fitness, and was an avid Ravens fan.



Sara is survived by two sisters, Catherine Jackson of Dallas, TX and Ruth E. Stilwell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a brother, Christopher M. Stilwell & his wife, Rebecca of Massillon, OH; Sara was a loving aunt to Yuri, Benjamin, David, Byron & Silas.



Friends and family are invited to gather for a Celebration of Sara on Saturday, April 6th from 1:00 until 5:00 at the Brew River Restaurant in Salisbury. Guests are encouraged to wear purple to honor her love for the Baltimore Ravens. There will be opportunities to share your favorite stories celebrating her life beginning at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, and in reflection of her generous spirit, contributions may be made in her memory to the , 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 110, Baltimore, Maryland 21211or online at or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at Parkinson.org.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019