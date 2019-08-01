|
Sara Huffines
Salisbury - Sara Alice Huffines, 79, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.
Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Chester Lamp and Mary Alice Belcher Villani.
She loved animals, nature, and history. Sara was Past President of the Village of Tony Tank Association. She adored her pet dogs, "Riley" and "Gage". She had previously worked for the Governor's Office of Crime Control & Prevention under Governor Schaffer's administration prior to working and retiring as a grant administrator for the Baltimore Substance Abuse Systems. Sara loved watching College Basketball, and horse racing, especially the Triple Crown.
Sara is survived by her three children, Sean Lamar Huffines (Theresa) of Salisbury, Meredith Lynn Huffines (Michael Trimble) of Baltimore, and Jennifer Leigh Huffines of London, England; and a granddaughter, Margaret Shea Huffines.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, William Lamp.
The family will conduct memorial services at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Wicomico County Humane Society, SPCA, , or the .
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 1, 2019