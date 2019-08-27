Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery
Smyrna, MD
More Obituaries for Sara Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jane Sparks Thomas


1933 - 2019
Sara Jane Sparks Thomas Obituary
Sara Jane Sparks Thomas

Crisfield - Sara Jane Sparks Thomas, 85, of Crisfield, MD, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at McCready Memorial Hospital.

Born in Clayton, DE on September 10, 1933, she was a daughter of the late George Medford Sparks and Ruth Day Sparks. Her husband of 61 years, Dr. Robert Willis Thomas, Jr., preceded her in death April 4, 2016.

A graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, she was a pharmacist and co-owner with her husband of Peyton Pharmacy in Crisfield from 1961 until their closing in 1998.

She was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword puzzles, chocolate, and sitting in her chair watching the boats from her window. She treasured her family, and cherished the close relationship she had with her sister, Sandy. She also loved her Chesapeake Cove family dearly including the staff and residents.

She is survived by two sons, William M. Thomas and wife Angela of Selma, NC, and Robert Willis Thomas, III of Arizona; her sister, Sandra Sparks Robinson and husband Alan, Jr. of Smyrna, DE; four grandchildren, Erica Alexis Thomas of Selma, David Thomas of IN, Amy Elrod and husband Nathan of IN, and Rachel Thomas of CA; 2 great-granddaughters; and her nieces, Tanya Shelton and husband Chris and their daughter, Brooke, of Richmond, VA, and Kim O'Malley and husband Mike of Dover.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-4PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. A graveside memorial service will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Smyrna at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living, 201 Hall Highway, Crisfield, MD 21817.

To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, 2019
