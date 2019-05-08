Services
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cheriton United Methodist Church
Cheriton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Phillips


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Phillips Obituary
Sara Phillips

Eastville - Sara Humphries Phillips, 87, wife of the late Robert Carlton Phillips and the late Arthur Thomas Mears, and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Eastville, VA, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Heywood Winwood Humphries and the late Helen Amanda Salmons Humphries. She was a member of Cheriton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Thomas Phillips of Virginia Beach, and Bruce Carlton Phillips and his wife, Wendy, of Storrs, CT; two daughters, Selina Fox and her husband, Mark, of Everett, WA, and Carol Mears Green and her husband, Elgin, of Virginia Beach; eight grandchildren, Amanda Green Douthit, David Green, Emily Green, Bethany Phillips, Kaley Phillips, Brian Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Thomas Phillips; and four great grandchildren, Aurora Douthit, Oliver Green, Elyssa Douthit, and Tobias Green.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Cheriton United Methodist Church with Pastor Virginia Greer officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cheriton United Methodist Church, c/o Jo Ann Heneghan, P.O. Box 297, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
Download Now