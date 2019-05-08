|
Sara Phillips
Eastville - Sara Humphries Phillips, 87, wife of the late Robert Carlton Phillips and the late Arthur Thomas Mears, and a resident of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Eastville, VA, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. A native of Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Heywood Winwood Humphries and the late Helen Amanda Salmons Humphries. She was a member of Cheriton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Paul Thomas Phillips of Virginia Beach, and Bruce Carlton Phillips and his wife, Wendy, of Storrs, CT; two daughters, Selina Fox and her husband, Mark, of Everett, WA, and Carol Mears Green and her husband, Elgin, of Virginia Beach; eight grandchildren, Amanda Green Douthit, David Green, Emily Green, Bethany Phillips, Kaley Phillips, Brian Phillips, Christopher Phillips, and Thomas Phillips; and four great grandchildren, Aurora Douthit, Oliver Green, Elyssa Douthit, and Tobias Green.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Cheriton United Methodist Church with Pastor Virginia Greer officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cheriton United Methodist Church, c/o Jo Ann Heneghan, P.O. Box 297, Cheriton, VA 23316.
Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019