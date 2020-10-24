1/1
Sara Underhill Gallaher
Sara Underhill Gallaher

Salisbury - Sara Underhill Gallaher, 92, wife of the late James Patrick Gallaher, MD and a resident of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Lakeside Assisted Living. A native of Machipongo, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Goodwin Wilkins Underhill and Velma Reaves Underhill.

She is survived by her sons, James Patrick "Ric" Gallaher, Jr. (Meegan) and Kevin Reaves Gallaher (Kaz), all of California, and her beloved daughter, Leslie Ames Gallaher of Salisbury; five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear friends, Joanne and Andy Hall who devoted themselves to caring for Sara.

Sara graduated from Buxton School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Tidal Health (P.R.M.C.) Junior Board, Wicomico County Medical Auxillary, and was a former president of Dove Pointe Foundation Board of Directors. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint, knitting, playing cards with her friends, and traveling with her late husband.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury with Rev. William Sterling officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Dove Pointe, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
