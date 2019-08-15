Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Open Door Christian Community Ministries
28337 Mount Vernon Road
Princess Anne, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Door Christian Community Ministries
28337 Mount Vernon Road
Princess Anne, MD
Sarah Elizabeth Lee Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Lee

Princess Anne - Sarah Elizabeth Lee, 97, of Princess Anne, MD, formerly of Long Island, NY and Baltimore, MD departed this life Friday, August 2, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Open Door Christian Community Ministries, 28337 Mount Vernon Road, Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior.

Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019
