Sarah Elizabeth Lee
Princess Anne - Sarah Elizabeth Lee, 97, of Princess Anne, MD, formerly of Long Island, NY and Baltimore, MD departed this life Friday, August 2, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Open Door Christian Community Ministries, 28337 Mount Vernon Road, Princess Anne with a viewing one hour prior.
Funeral services entrusted to Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019