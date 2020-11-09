Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" Vincent
Pocomoke City - Sarah Elizabeth "Beth" Vincent, 71, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Peak Healthcare, Hartley Hall in Pocomoke City, MD. Born on August 30, 1949 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wallace C. Vincent and the late Alice Frances Mitchell Vincent.
She graduated from Pocomoke High School and worked various clerical jobs. She attended Parkway Church of God in Salisbury.
Sarah is survived by three sisters, Sallie Vincent of Salisbury, MD; Alice (Donnie) Luffman of Salisbury, MD, and Barbara (Jim) Long of Essex, MD; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine Frances Vincent and one half-sister Tammie Johnston and one half-brother, Eric Boyd.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7 PM at Parkway Church of God, 600 Edison Street, Salisbury, MD 21801, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.