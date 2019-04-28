|
Sarah Esther Peters
Arizona - Sarah Esther Peters, Retired School Teacher. April 1932 - March 3, 2019. Married 23 years to Albert Peters, an accountant near Powellville, MD. She is survived by their 3 children, Marie Zasadni Cupernell, Linda Thomas and Jeanette Tolan.
From Delmar, MD, the background of Mrs. Peters' childhood was formed by the Great Depression, Second World War and poverty. She raised herself from these conditions to become a beloved teacher in the Wicomico County Schools of West Salisbury Elementary and Beaver Run Elementary. Like many before her, she was dedicated to her work and found great joy in the children whom she was privileged to teach. She also enjoyed performing musically. For Salisbury's Bicentennial, she wrote and recorded with her sister Rena Faye "Sand In My Shoes", which was adopted by the city of Salisbury. That title was fitting, having family on the Eastern Shore dating as far back as the 1600's, she was thoroughly grounded in the rich farm soil and loved such activities as fishing and crabbing. After retirement, Mrs. Peters moved to Okeechobee FL where she golfed, swam, played bridge, organized senior outings, rode out hurricanes, and otherwise enjoyed herself to the full. In 2005, she joined family in the arid climate of Arizona where she resided until her passing.
In addition to her children, surviving family include but are not limited to: sister Ella Mae Straw; niece Sheila Wilson; grandchildren Max Tolan, MD and Margot Gerst, as well as seven great-grandchildren. In keeping with Mrs. Peters' generous nature and commitment to education, she chose to have her remains donated to science. No Memorial has been planned.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019