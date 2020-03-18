Resources
Sarah Marshall Coleman

Sarah Marshall Coleman Obituary
Sarah Marshall Coleman

District Heights - Sarah formerly of Stockton, MD where she attended St Paul Methodist Church and graduated from Worcester High School in 1946.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James; daughter Arcelia; grandchildren Ralph and Ariel of Bowie, MD; sisters Amanda Days, Stockton, MD and Judy Ramseur, Upper Marlboro, MD. She was preceded by her parents Milton & Ellen Marshall; brothers Arthur, Joseph, Cornelius and Robert Marshall. Services Friday, March 20, 2020, Walker Memorial Baptist Church, Wash DC.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
