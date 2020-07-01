Sean Douglas West
Salisbury - Sean Douglas "Sparky" West, 35, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born on December 27, 1984 in Nashua, New Hampshire. He succumbed to the battle of addiction, extremely heart breaking to watch someone you love fight so hard to win the battle against the addiction. He now has peace with our Heavenly Father. He was a son of Loretta M. West of Salisbury and Jeremy D. West of St. Augustine, Florida. He graduated from Parkside High School with the class of 2003. Sean lit up a room whenever he walked in with his contagious smile and his wonderful sense of humor. He was a people lover, and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever there was a need. Growing up he loved to skateboard, he played soccer and lacrosse, but his true love was baseball. He was an avid golfer and had recently fallen in love with fishing. He loved the beach. Sean exhibited a strong work ethic, even at an early age. He worked at Ruth's Chris Steak House, UPS, and Maloney Telecom. In the past few years he was learning the elevator business and enjoyed his work as an apprentice at Delaware Elevator. He will be remembered as a proud, loving father, son and brother, and a great friend.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Milaah West; brothers, Brian West of St. Augustine and Eric West of Salisbury; aunt, Dee Welsh; uncle, Michael Welsh and his wife Sue; many cousins; and a host of close friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In memory of Sean, contributions may be sent to the Go Fund Me Page for Sean "Sparky" West or to Teen Challenge Fort Myers by visiting https://teenchallengeusa.org/centers/tcfl105
or to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.