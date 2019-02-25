Sean Michael Cordovilla



Glen Burnie - Sean Michael Cordovilla, 21, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born in Annapolis, he was the son of James "Mike" Michael Cordovilla & his fiancée, Cathleen Faenzi of Salisbury, and Mary D. Pumphrey Cordovilla of Glen Burnie.



"2Raw" as he was known, was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School in 2015 and also attended the University of Maryland at College Park. He was working as a Warehouse Manager for Unlimited Restoration. He enjoyed hunting, video games, golf, comedy, building computers, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, Sean is also survived by three siblings, Kerri A. Jackson & husband, John of Edgewater, Melinda Cordovilla & her significant other, Brandon Dowling of Easton, and Zachary Cordovilla of Delmar, MD; step-mother, Kathy Stewart & husband Bill of Delmar; grandparents, John Cordovilla & his wife, Betty of Edgewater, and Gale Faulk & her husband, Jimmy of FL; two special nieces, Makenzie Jackson and Madelyn Jackson



A Celebration of His Life will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation two hours prior to the service. Officiating will be Rev. Howard Travers. The family welcomes everyone to continue the Celebration of Sean's Life at the Delmar VFW Post 8276, 200 W State Street, Delmar, MD 21875.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Epilepsy Foundation and Humane Society of Salisbury.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.