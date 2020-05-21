|
|
Sereta Wise
Virginia Beach - Sereta A. Wise, 79, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of the Shore, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kempsville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Born in Nassawadox, Virginia, Sereta was the beloved youngest child of Ernest and Sereta Kelley. She was also a mother of four children. Sereta worked as supervisor for the Polaroid Corporation for over twenty years until her retirement in 1988. After retirement, Sereta relocated back to Virginia's Eastern Shore to care for her father and later moved to Virginia to be closer to her children.
Private funeral services were held at Beach Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc, Virginia Beach, Virginia, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating.
Sereta is survived by her three sisters: Mae Ellen Wise, Barbara Singh, and Julia Beckett; her four children, Antoinette Kelley, Sonjia Wheaton, Edward Wise, and Zenobia Wise; three sons-in-law, and one daughter-in-law; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and many wonderful dear friends.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 27, 2020